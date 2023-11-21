East Grinstead author turns to a life of crime
Murder Among the Roses, the first in her Maybridge Murder Mysteries series, was inspired by the documentary, Forgotten Lives, that Liz saw on the television many years ago. It dealt with the shocking history of young women who were locked in mental institutions for "moral delinquency". Many of them spent a lifetime in these institutions until they were closed down during the Thatcher administration.
It was a major decision for Liz to put off signing a new contract with the publisher she had been with for thirty years and take a risk on a new genre, but lockdown was a life changing moment for many people and, aware that if she never wrote the story she would forever regret it, she gave herself six months to write a book that had been nagging at the back of her brain for nearly twenty years.
It was a steep learning curve, but Liz was absolutely thrilled when Joffe Books, one of the UK’s leading independent publishers, loved the book so much that they offered her a three book contract.
Murder Among the Roses now has nearly a thousand 5* reviews on Amazon and this week is released in audio.
The second book in the series, Murder Under the Mistletoe was published this month and the Seattle Times said about it –
“If you’re someone who has already decorated for Christmas, Liz Fielding’s “Murder Under the Mistletoe,” the second novel in her Maybridge Murder Mysteries series, may be your ideal crime read this month. Besides its cozy, visceral small-town English setting, Fielding creates a world where the characters feel like old friends, and her writing goes down easy, like a glass of milk and a plate of your favorite holiday cookies.”