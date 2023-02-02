East Sussex author offers seventh book in his DCI Buchanan series

Death on the Cart is the seventh book in the DCI Buchanan series from Westham author Alex Willis.

It has been self-published through Mount Pleasant Publishing, eBook £3.99, paperback £14.50, available from bookshops and online. Alex, aged 76, said: “The idea for the series came as a result of a competition piece I wrote for Hastings Writers group several years ago. We were tasked to write a short story based on the style of a well-known author. I chose Colin Dexter and his Morse character. I placed fourth in the competition. This short story was the nucleus for the DCI Buchanan series.

“The series begins with DCI Jack Buchanan having an altercation in a Glasgow pub and as a result he gets seconded to East Sussex CID and based in the Eastbourne police station on Hammonds Drive. Death on the Cart begins on one fateful Saturday morning while Glaswegian John McDermott left for work for another painting job in Eastbourne, DCI Jack Buchanan was preparing for the first barbecue in his new home thinking his days of being a policeman in Glasgow were over. But it wasn't to be. While Buchanan browned the chicken on his barbecue, John McDermott's body went headfirst through a garage roof on its downwards travel from the scaffolding seven floors above.

“And so it was, as John McDermott's body rested in the Eastbourne morgue, the long arm of history reached out to draw Buchanan back to Glasgow and a showdown with the Busby Gang.”

Alex added: “I have always been a fan of writers such as Agatha Christie, the father and son duo of Dick and Felix Francis, Alastair McLean, Desmond Bagley, Dashiell Hammett and, of course, the great Raymond Chandler. I don’t have to try and create a story. I am a bit of a dreamer and ideas for stories are always swirling around inside my head. I simply wait for an interesting one to swim past and I hook it. I have always been a spontaneous storyteller. When our children were young, I would tell them stories about Garboard the cat. I am dyslexic and have a vivid imagination and the ability to see objects and storylines in four dimensions.

“The base plotline for this particular story, Death on the Cart, is about gangs and their influence on society in Glasgow in particular. The story begins in Eastbourne with the death of a painter who falls seven floors from the scaffolding where he is working. The story segues to Dallas in the USA then back to the UK and up to Glasgow for a showdown with Buchanan’s nemesis, Rab Maxwell, boss of the Busby gang. It also deals with the issue of law verses justice. The series is set in and around the Eastbourne area, with occasional trips to Scotland, the continent and the USA. A frequent comment I get, both personally and in reviews is that readers enjoy reading about places they know and have even visited. I will frequently refer to local pubs, cafes and restaurants that my wife and I visit by having my characters visit the same establishments and talk about what they eat and drink. The most frequently visited establishment by my characters is the local Starbucks where, by permission, the baristas even get mentioned by name.”

