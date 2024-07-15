Eastbourne author Amy Goldsmith making a name in YA horror

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A weekend getaway at an ancestral Irish estate turns sinister in this gothic horror from the author of Those We Drown.

Eastbourne-based author Amy Goldsmith is becoming a name in YA horror. After the success of her debut, Those We Drown, Amy is back with her second novel in one year.

Our Wicked Histories follows Meg, daughter of the school's janitor. The rules at Greyscott’s Academy are simple: keep your head down, don't step on any rich kids' toes and stay invisible until graduation. That is, until the glamorous Wren twins – beautiful, troubled Lottie and the magnetic Sebastien – invite Meg to spend Halloween weekend at their idyllic Irish country manor.

But Wren Hall is far from the retreat Meg expected, as she discovers that the manor’s lake is at the centre of legends that haunt the property to this day. And when one of the partygoers disappears and a violent storm traps the group inside the house, she soon realizes there's more to the Wren twins than meets the eye . . .

Amy Goldsmith.

Gorgeously written and atmospheric, Our Wicked Histories is a deliciously creepy blend of dark academia and horror, woven together with macabre Irish legend. I loved it!' – Amy McCaw, author of Mina and the Undead series

‘No one does horror quite like Amy Goldsmith!’ - Skyla Arndt, author of Together We Rot

‘Left me gasping for air’ - Cynthia Murphy, author of Win Lose Kill Die

Amy Goldsmith is the author of Those We Drown, which was a Barnes & Noble YA Book Club selection, as well as two more forthcoming novels, including Our Wicked Histories.

She studied psychology at the University of Sussex and after gaining her Postgraduate Certificate in Education, moved to inner London to teach. She has a lifelong love of all things spooky and now lives on the East Sussex coast with her family and a whippet named Spider.