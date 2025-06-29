Eastbourne author, published in her sixties, offers encouragement to older writers

Life after retirement has been an adventure into the world of words for Eastbourne-based author MJ Buckman

MJ’s first book, a memoir entitled Bent Is Not Broken, was published on her sixtieth birthday. Now, two years later, her debut novel is set to release.

‘When my first book, a non-fiction, was published on my sixtieth birthday, I was convinced it would be my final dalliance with being an author,’ she says. ‘Much to my surprise, within only a few months of publication, a story began rattling around in my head. A lot of authors, especially newbies, talk about getting writer's block. I think I have the opposite problem. I could literally write all day.’

Born in the 1960s, MJ Buckman spent much of her adult life creating and hiding behind a mask, presenting to the world a confident person, while inside she was often struggling. In her fifties, she finally came clean about her mental health issues. Her books delve into the lives of people who are or have historically been exploited, and explore themes of accepting ourselves, accepting each other, and celebrating difference.

Now retired, she lives on the beautiful south coast of England with her very patient husband, and enjoys a quiet life with their cool as anything cat and their anxious as anything little dog.

She says, ‘If you are an older person who has always wanted to write a book, I would strongly encourage you to do it. It's scary, rewarding, educational, fun, hard work and sometimes frustrating, but it's so worth it.’

MJ’s debut novel, Women of Note, releases on 1st July. This historical fiction spans thousands of years and reveals snapshots of women throughout history in a series of imagined letters written by real historical figures. Become immersed in the letters as the narrator discovers them in this unique and refreshing look at the changing roles women have played, and reflect on how relevant many of their experiences still are today.