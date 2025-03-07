Eastbourne hotelier Neil Kirby releases new book, Do Not Disturb

Sequel to Acclaimed Celebrity Hotel Chronicles the Challenges of Running Eastbourne’s Langham Hotel

Renowned hotelier Neil Kirby, owner of the iconic Langham Hotel on Eastbourne’s seafront, is captivating readers once again with the release of Do Not Disturb, the highly anticipated sequel to his acclaimed autobiography, Celebrity Hotel.

In this latest book, Neil shares the trials and triumphs of purchasing and managing the 80-bedroom Langham Hotel, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the realities of the hospitality industry. Alongside his dedicated wife Wendy, Neil takes readers on an engaging journey through the challenges, humorous encounters, and rewarding moments that come with running a prestigious hotel.

"Do Not Disturb is a heartfelt and often humorous account of what it truly takes to keep a hotel thriving, from dealing with unexpected obstacles to welcoming high-profile guests. This book is a must-read for anyone who loves the hospitality industry, Eastbourne’s rich history, or simply a great real-life story of determination and passion."