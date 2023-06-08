Eastbourne writer has collection of stories published on Amazon

The Bourne to Write Creative Writing Workshop has published Eastbourne writer Lesley Dawson’s first paperback collection of stories ‘How Far Is It To Bethlehem? on Amazon.

How Far is it to Bethlehem - book cover

Lesley is well known in the physiotherapy world in Eastbourne but she also lived and worked in the West Bank and Gaza Strip between 1988 and 1999. She headed up the team that developed and ran degree programmes in physiotherapy and occupational therapy at Bethlehem University and a short spell in Gaza at the UNRWA College of Nursing. As a result of these projects and an interest in Biblical sites, she travelled widely in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

“Some of the stories in this book are personal, some are about other people I met,” said Lesley, “others are stories I heard and some are more than one story put together. All the stories are based on my time working and living in the Middle East – some are about situations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and others are based in Israel. I leave the reader to decide which stories are which. Stories represent the complexities of life for all who live there and pose questions but provide no answers. A Chinese proverb says “May you live in interesting times” we certainly did.”

The book includes 76 stories and memories all produced as set pieces of Bourne to Write workshop homework and timed exercises, so the book grew without Lesley noticing it. Now it’s a fascinating and often humorous insight into life and education in a highly complex, sensitive part of the world. The book also features 44 of Lesley’s photographs.

The proceeds are being donated to an organization working with people with disability, Action around Bethlehem Children with Disability (ABCD).