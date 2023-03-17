Edit Account-Sign Out
Fishbourne Literary Festival is appealing for second-hand books

Fishbourne Literary Festival is appealing for second-hand books for resale at this year’s festival.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:05 GMT

Chairman Simon Cox said: “The organising team is asking for donations of any novels or biographies to support this year's festival and help raise money for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust and St Peter and St Mary Church in Fishbourne. Please deliver whatever you can to the church before March 23.

“Although this popular event is sold out, you are welcome to visit the St Peter’s Place, the church hall on Saturday, March 25 and enjoy the festival café and shop at Jacks Book Shop where you can buy copies signed by any of our guest authors Phil Hewitt, Claire Fuller, William Shaw, Deborah Moggach and Nicci French.

"Pick up a bargain at our second-hand book stall or win a prize at our Tree of Treats tombola.”

Husband and wife writing team Nicci French
Church of St Peter and St Mary, Fishbourne, West Sussex, PO19 3XT.

For more information about the festival and the speakers this year, visit www.fishbourneliteraryfestival.co.uk

The timings for the speakers will be Phil Hewitt – 10-10.45; Claire Fuller – 11.15-12; William Shaw – 12.30-1.15; Deborah Moggach – 2-2.45; and Nicci French– 3.15-4pm.

Chairman Simon Cox is delighted to be back: “This should have happened in 2020 which would been our fifth festival and we had actually expanded it to a two-day event for the first time.

"We had ten authors all lined up coming from all sorts of places and all the tickets had been selling well but all the news was creeping up on us."