Former Hastings resident Barry Harden pens explosive political thriller

In Ada & Eddie, author Barry Harden delivers a pulse-pounding political thriller that cuts to the heart of power, greed, and resistance. When Eddie, a homeless drifter, stumbles upon a body on the North York Moors, he has no idea he's about to be thrust into a deadly conspiracy reaching the highest levels of British politics.

Eddie Dew is a simple, homeless man by choice, tired of the emotional abuse inflicted by humanity throughout his life. Immersed in the unpretentious details of his uncomplicated existence, he shuns systems of knowledge, class stratification, cultural values, and social structures.

His world is saturated with the beauty of nature and its fauna, juxtaposing his early struggle for survival with that of feral animals: ‘…people’s cruelty had led me to a life of solitude and my attachment to innocent animals. They, too, know the struggle to live in an unkind world.’

While sleeping rough in the North York Moors, Eddie finds the body of a young woman and develops uncanny feelings of love and compassion for her. His self-imposed solitude isn't merely a form of withdrawal; it's a shield—a desperate attempt to maintain a sense of control in a world that has stripped him of his humanity.

Author Barry Harden

His interaction with the beautiful, dead woman becomes a shattering reminder of the life he could have had. She can't abuse or shun him, and in his loneliness, she becomes a silent companion—one who needs his kindness and protection. In safeguarding her, he decides to bury the young woman. ‘There was no way I could just walk off and leave the body, was there? The crows were bound to peck away at her ...’

Looking on from her nearby farmhouse is Ada, a feisty, independent woman who confronts Eddie. Out of curiosity, Ada wonders who this peculiar man is, living entirely on his own in the moors. She lived in solitude; so did he. He faced the prospect of death in the long term, in a ditch. She faced it too, in the emptiness of her isolation.

Determined to help Eddie discover the young woman’s identity and the reason behind her brutal murder, she convinces him to seek the assistance of the local constabulary. A connection is uncovered to a plot of land rich in rare minerals which Eddie unknowingly stands to inherit from his deceased brother.

Blatherley, an unscrupulous, high-level government official, has also had his eye on the property. Upon learning of the heir, Blatherley unleashes his ruthless minions on Ada, Eddie, and their confidants. Radicalized, the group embarks on a perilous journey to expose the minister's illicit activities and their devastating impact on the environment and vulnerable communities.

Book cover

Blatherley plants a mole within the group—a seemingly loyal supporter codenamed Basilisk—whose true identity remains a secret to the reader until the shocking finale. A deadly game of cat and mouse unfolds as Ada and Eddie, with the help of their friends, evade assassins while working to expose Blatherley.

Told from Eddie's point of view, in connecting with the reader as a silent friend and directly addressing them, Eddie reveals his longing for friendship and companionship. Upon finding the dead woman, he remarks, ‘So coming across such an occurrence, what would anyone do? One would most probably call the police, don't you think?’

Eddie struggles to articulate what he feels. His feelings are merely gut reactions to his quotidian experiences; they are not thoughtfully elaborated but emerge nonetheless. ‘But in observing nature, it lets you know you’re alive, too.’

His relationship with Ada stirs within him emotions that are foreign and difficult to express: ‘I'm so sorry, Ada. I've never had a relationship before … and I have difficulty imagining that there is anything in me that is worthy of your affection. Just look at me ...’

Ada’s strength of character, independent streak, and relentless nature become Eddie’s source of motivation and spiritual strength. She takes up Eddie’s cause and assumes the risks without reservation. The unbreakable connection that develops between these two seemingly disparate characters exemplifies a yin-and-yang interconnectedness based on spiritual recognition and acceptance. Their relationship symbolizes the idealized paragon of hope, even if it cannot be formally articulated, rationalized, or made feasible.

This novel is a gripping adventure that explicitly depicts violence, not for gratuitous thrills, but to underscore the gravity of the conflict. The story climaxes with the unfolding of the enemy’s unthinkable retaliation—a response that serves as a grim indictment of humanity’s potential for cruelty.

Mr. Harden exhibits an extraordinary skill in integrating diverse themes that blend and flow seamlessly. These include the unique plight of the homeless, the difficulties of forming interpersonal relationships across social divides, the plundering of natural resources and destruction of wildlife, and the erosion of public trust in government officials.

During an interview with Barry Harden, he explained: ‘My writing explores themes of female empowerment and the complexity of human interaction. For me, the core of a family often lies with the woman. While men can certainly be nurturing, the traditional family structure historically relies heavily on a woman's strength and dedication.

‘My own upbringing was not structurally sound in that respect. As was recently pointed out to me, the character of Eddie was unconsciously created from my own experiences growing up alone from an early age. Sure, I had family around me, but I was ignored and ostracized. I had a home but was spiritually homeless. Nature and animals became my companions, and my observations fueled my imagination. As a result of feeling aligned with Eddie, I wrote Ada as the character who embodied my ideal companion.’

Many of Harden’s protagonists are heroic women, with strong supporting characters that span all ages. Ada and Eddie are both middle-aged, while some of their cohorts are spirited seniors who add a bit of humor to the story.

Mr. Harden, a former Hastings resident now living abroad, has authored a second book, Amanita Virosa: The Destroying Angel, a gripping sociopolitical page-turner. Both novels are published by Roundfire Books, an imprint of Collective Ink. His other works include a memoir, a collection of allegorical short stories, and a compilation of dark poetry.

When asked about his motivation for writing, Harden admits, ‘Because if I don't write, those thoughts turn into anger, and it's a kind of catharsis. I can write them down, and if anyone reads them, it might make them think and open their minds to different perspectives. It's an expression of my desire to improve things by getting people to understand more through my observations.

‘I have no gods. All I have is nature. There's no judgment in nature. You can look at it, and you can see its cruelty and its beauty. You know all in one breath, but yeah, that's the way I feel about things.’