French Canadian band De Temps Antan set to dazzle in Shoreham

De Temps Antan

Spokesman Richard Penguin said: “It takes a special blend of musical flair to create memorable new songs that feel as if they have been around for years.

"When performed with uncontrolled laughter, the deep-rooted couplets and sudden impromptu shifts in these songs and tunes take audiences on an emotional joy ride. Welcome to De Temps Antan!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Combining tradition with contemporary flair, the trio showcase the very best that Quebecois music has to offer.

“Éric Beaudry, David Boulanger and Pierre-Luc Dupuis have been exploring and performing songs and tunes from the stomping grounds of Quebec’s musical past since 2003.

"All three members of De Temps Antan have been past members of the legendary Québec big band La Bottine Souriante.

“Using fiddle, accordion, harmonica, guitar, bouzouki, these three virtuosos blend boundless energy with the unmistakable joie de vivre found only in traditional Quebec music.

“19 years on from the roots of the band’s beginning they have now released five albums, played more than 1,000 concerts in 18 different countries, been nominated for and have won many awards as well as many an audience over with a fine balance of high-spirited grooves and moving songs.

“In this explosion of unique songs, jigs, reels and foot-tapping, De Temps Antan propel folk to a whole new level and their concerts have the feel of a joyful festival atmosphere.

"In fact, the only thing missing from this magnificent musical blend is you!

"So come enjoy an evening unlike any other with De Temps Antan.”

On Friday, July 8, their UK tour brings them to Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham, BN43 5EG.

Tickets are available from the venue on 01273 464440; doors open for the gig 8pm.