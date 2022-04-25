Grace: here are all the books about the TV detective written by Sussex author Peter James

Peter James

With a total of 19 Sunday Times No. 1s under his belt, he has achieved global book sales of over 21 million copies to date, and has been translated into 38 languages.

DS ROY GRACE

PICTURE YOU DEAD Coming September 2022

WISH YOU WERE DEAD (NOVELLA) Published May 2021

LEFT YOU DEAD Published May 2021

FIND THEM DEAD Published July 2020

DEAD AT FIRST SIGHT Published May 2019

DEAD IF YOU DON’T Published May 2018

NEED YOU DEAD Published May 2017

LOVE YOU DEAD Published May 2016

YOU ARE DEAD Published May 2015

WANT YOU DEAD Published June 2014

DEAD MAN’S TIME Published June 2013

NOT DEAD YET Published June 2012

DEAD MAN’S GRIP Published May 2011

DEAD LIKE YOU Published May 2010

DEAD TOMORROW Published May 2009

DEAD MAN’S FOOTSTEPS Published May 2008

NOT DEAD ENOUGH Published May 2007

LOOKING GOOD DEAD Published May 2006

DEAD SIMPLE Published May 2005

