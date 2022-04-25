Grace: here are all the books about the TV detective written by Sussex author Peter James

With a total of 19 Sunday Times No. 1s under his belt, he has achieved global book sales of over 21 million copies to date, and has been translated into 38 languages.
DS ROY GRACE
PICTURE YOU DEAD Coming September 2022
WISH YOU WERE DEAD (NOVELLA) Published May 2021
LEFT YOU DEAD Published May 2021
FIND THEM DEAD Published July 2020
DEAD AT FIRST SIGHT Published May 2019
DEAD IF YOU DON’T Published May 2018
NEED YOU DEAD Published May 2017
LOVE YOU DEAD Published May 2016
YOU ARE DEAD Published May 2015
WANT YOU DEAD Published June 2014
DEAD MAN’S TIME Published June 2013
NOT DEAD YET Published June 2012
DEAD MAN’S GRIP Published May 2011
DEAD LIKE YOU Published May 2010
DEAD TOMORROW Published May 2009
DEAD MAN’S FOOTSTEPS Published May 2008
NOT DEAD ENOUGH Published May 2007
LOOKING GOOD DEAD Published May 2006
DEAD SIMPLE Published May 2005
