Hastings author aged 8 publishes her first book

In England good reading literacy scores has encouraged a new generation of very young writers...some of the youngest published authors in the World.Our latest star writer in this august category is Eight Year old Frida Bee Barnard Mason, placing her in the Ten youngest published authors on our planet.Even her lovely 'flowery" name is surely suited to such an artistic pursuit as writing.

Frida wrote her unique book 'The Headless Ghost, The Robot and the Boy, ' when she was just 7 years old. It was one of many, many lovely tales that seemed to spill with such ease from her pen. Tales that were from their uncomplicated birth, full of rich detail of place, character and mood.

One of the great things about these very young writers is their motivation. Their stories are not ego driven, or bolted together by financial and commercial imperatives.

They are told from a very innocent and lovely place… that of just exploring their imaginations and the sheer joy of making stories.

Frida Bee Barnard Mason Age 8. The headless ghost the robot and the boy is now available.

'The Headless Ghost, the Robot and the Boy,' is set in Hastings where Frida is very proud to live… and is a book studded with many sumptuous original illustrations by C J Delahay, author and illustrator of the wonderful, 'Misty Morgan Witch of Elphame' and other books.

In a wonderfully easy and throw away style it delivers an exciting tale of the characters that are 'on the tin,' a Headless Ghost, a Robot and a Boy. Between these facinating and well drawn characters begins a story, about compassion and friendship, mixed with lashings of kindness, support... and ice cream.

I'm sure that this will be the first of many books from Frida Bee Barnard Mason.

With her vivid an agile imagination we really must start building larger libraries.

'The Headless Ghost, The Robot and The Boy,' by Frida Bee Barnard Mason, is published by Ginger Fyre Press.

ISBN

1916756190