Hastings author launches first book in new series - Finding Jesus in Genesis

Local author, Martin Fletcher, celebrated the launch of his first book, Finding Jesus in Genesis, at a special event yesterday afternoon (26 April) at St Leonards Baptist Church. The event was attended by around 30 guests, who gathered to support the launch and enjoy a cream tea, book signing, and lively conversation about the groundbreaking series that links the Old Testament to the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.

Finding Jesus in Genesis is the first book in Fletcher’s Finding Jesus in the Old Testament series. The book is available for purchase on Amazon and has already gained positive attention for its unique approach to connecting the dots between the Old Testament scriptures and the person of Jesus.

As part of the celebration, Fletcher offered signed copies of Finding Jesus in Genesis, with several guests purchasing copies. Additionally, the author announced pre-sales for Exodus, the next instalment in the series, which is set to be released next month.

Jessica Wilson, the author’s Granddaughter, joined the event by reading an excerpt from the book, giving attendees a preview of the thought-provoking content within the series.

Fletcher’s new series explores how the life of Jesus is foreshadowed and revealed through the Old Testament, offering a fresh perspective on scripture for both Christians and those interested in exploring the deeper connections within the Bible.

“I’m so thankful for everyone who came out to support the launch of the book. It was an incredible afternoon of fellowship, discussion, and a wonderful time to share my passion for how Jesus is present throughout the entire Bible,” said Martin Fletcher. “This is just the beginning, and I’m excited for the next chapter of the Finding Jesus in the Old Testament series.”

For more information about Finding Jesus in Genesis or to pre-order Exodus, please visit the book’s Amazon page: https://amzn.eu/d/7FuFSLx and visit the official website at www.FindingJesusInTheOldTestament.com.

About the Author:

Martin Fletcher is a Baptist church deacon, regular preacher, and passionate Bible teacher. His book series, Finding Jesus in the Old Testament, explores the foreshadowing of Jesus Christ in the scriptures from Genesis to Malachi. Fletcher’s mission is to bring a fresh perspective on the Bible’s message and deepen the understanding of the continuity between the Old and New Testaments.