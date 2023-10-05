Hastings Storytelling Festival returns this October

“To start the festival on Saturday, October 14 we welcome Jordan Stephens, of Rizzle Kicks and now passionate writer and campaigner, together with illustrator Beth Suzanna. Later in the week, discover British Bengali author Tasneem Abdur-Rashid at The Nest. Additional authors will be working in schools as our storytellers-in-residence share their stories with many more children, including Zanib Mian (Planet Omar), Kate Pankhurst (Fantastically Great Women series) and Emma Norrey (short-listed for the Diverse Book Awards).”

Sandra added: “We are very excited to welcome to Hastings the Little Angel Theatre with their story of Wow Said the Owl for public audiences at Sandown School. Out of the Bag Theatre has a new show at the Mini Playhouse. Thomas Taylor returns with his latest story set in Eerie-on-Sea. We invite adults to enjoy stories too, with locally acclaimed Bev Lee Harling’s Ploughing the Salt Sea with a newly commissioned song and workshop; Phil Okwedy arrives from Cardiff to weave myths, songs, folktales and legends from the African diaspora; and everybody’s favourite clown-priestess Lucy Hopkins brings her show Dark Mother from the Soho Theatre. Our headline show brings Billy Childish and the Chatham Singers back to Hastings with quirky stories, discussion and music and even a new tote bag design for the festival (White Rock Theatre, Saturday, October 21). Our popular Children’s Day returns on Sunday, October 22. This really has become the festival for children in the town with the very best national street theatre, puppets and parade.”