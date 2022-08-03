Here are the top 25 books we take on holiday for our summer reads

Beyond the clothing essentials, books were the top ranked things travellers pack for a UK staycation, beating other things such as magazines, board games and sports equipment

New research has been looking at the nation’s summer reading habits.

Sally Rooney’s Beautiful World, Where Are You has been named the best holiday read – beating the Harry Potter collection and Fifty Shades of Grey, in second and third respectively.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird completed the top five.

The research, commissioned by Original Cottages, the national holiday cottage company with the local touch, revealed that the average Brit will get through five books during a typical holiday, with three in five reading more on a week’s holiday than in an average working week.

In fact, nearly six in 10 prefer to read on holiday as they can relax and unwind, with 59 percent believing that buying new books to take away is a key part of the travel preparation.

While romance was considered the top genre to read on a staycation, others enjoy mystery, historical and literary fiction.

But rather than trying something new, 39 percent stick to a genre they know they love and read all the time at home.

Nearly three quarters think reading is a great way to escape and switch off.

However, 37 percent find it difficult to find the right book to buy when on holiday in the UK.

Sonia Holman, marketing director at Original Cottages said: “We hope that our summer holiday reading list will help Brits to feel inspired when it comes to packing a book for their next UK trip, and for the more than half of Brits who would feel frustrated if they forgot to bring something to read, our local team of experts are on hand to provide tips and advice on where to find the best novels locally.”

The Ultimate summer holiday readling list as voted by Brits:

Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney

Harry Potter collection by JK Rowling

Fifty Shades of Grey by E.L James

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas by John Boyne

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

The Diary of Anne Frank by Anne Frank

My Sister’s Keeper by Jodi Picoult

The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

The Fault In Our Stars by John Green

Better off Dead by Lee Child and Andrew Child

The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

Twilight by Stephanie Meyer

A Life on Our Planet by David Attenborough

Murder Before Evensong by Richard Coles

Over my Dead Body by Jeffry Archer

The Murder Book by Mark Billingham

Normal People by Sally Rooney

Becoming Molly-Mae by Molly-Mae Hague

Diddly Squat by Jeremy Clarkson

Cat and Mouse by MJ Arlidge

It ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

Lion by Conn Iggulden