Horsham author to launch new book, The Fastest Girl on Earth

A Horsham based author will be launching her second historical novel in Waterstones soon, and places are already selling fast! Lisa Brace from Horsham, whose novel, Swim, was shortlisted for an international award last year, will be following up her success with her new book, The Fastest Girl on Earth.

She will be celebrating the launch of her new book at Horsham Waterstones, based in the Carfax, on Wednesday 4 June with a casual Q&A session with fellow author Daisy White, followed by a reading and signing.

The launch will run from 5.30pm-7pm on Wednesday 4 June at Horsham Waterstones in the Carfax, tickets need to be bought (£3) to secure a place.

Lisa, whose first historical fiction novel shot to number one in the week of publication, said:

“I was blown away with the success of Swim and was so surprised to learn how many people were invested in the story. It was important for me to write my next novel about another incredible woman, and so The Fastest Girlon Earth was born.”

She added: “It takes around a year to research and write historical novels, and I become so immersed in the era (1910s-1920s) that sometimes it can be a shock to discover its 2025! I have enjoyed writing the exploits of my latest heroine, Evelyn Bloom, and hope she’ll become as loved by others as she is by me.”

Tickets can be purchased from https://www.waterstones.com/events/the-fastest-girl-on-earth-a-launch-with-lisa-brace/horsham or in-person at the store.

The Fastest Girl on Earth

1922, London. Evelyn Bloom lies dying in her Mayfair flat at just forty years old.

A decade earlier, she had the world at her feet - a dazzling celebrity who socialised with royalty, ignited scandalous love affairs, and filled headlines with her daring exploits.

Now, surrounded by the faded mementoes of a brilliant life cut short, Evelyn is left to wonder: How did it all go so wrong? And why, when she had everything, has she been left to die alone?

A breath-taking and unputdownable WWI historical novel, perfect for fans of Kate Quinn, Natasha Lester, and Mandy Robotham.