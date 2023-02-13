Jane, aged 67, said: “The idea behind the book was to share my knowledge for solving baking problems. People were always asking me why their pastry was tough. Or why has my cake sunk in the middle? Why do my biscuits flow? Why is my bread heavy? For the keen amateur baker there is little technical information to help develop skills and understanding. As a bakery teacher for 40 years I thought it would be good to share some of my experience in problem solving. Due to the Bake-Off show on television home baking has become popular. As I came to retirement the time seemed right to write the book. My students were always asking me for a book, so I would say they inspired me to do it. The reason the book is called Apricot Jane Bakes is because my students nicknamed me Apricot Jane.

“I decided to aim the book at anyone who loves baking and is keen to develop technical knowledge. It would also be suitable for level two catering, bakery and pastry students. One of the things that I have always felt was missing in recipe books is the lack of information on the functions of ingredients, the roles of the ingredients in a recipe and why the method is important to follow. I have included fault charts for cake, bread, pastry, meringues which helps to identify any faults and possible causes. The first part of the book after the introduction has a section on ingredient functions followed by information on cake making, pastry making, bread making. The book is then divided into seasons, ten recipes in each season, covering bread, cake biscuits, patisserie and savoury products which have been clearly set out methods pictures with hints and tips for every recipe. The book has been supported by key organisations in the baking industry as a useful book to learn how to make quality products. I love baking so this was a great project. My husband did all the photography work so as I baked he took the photos. Sometimes it took longer to take the photo than it took me to make the product! Then our neighbours enjoyed the bakes. I am a first-time author. I have written articles, but this is my first book. I started working on it during the lockdown while preparing recipes for students to make at home. As I was working on recipes that could be made at home and not in an industrial setting, it was then that the idea came to write the book. I had a bit more time to think about how I might design the book. I decided to wait until I retired to give 100 per cent time to write and bake. So it has taken me about 19 months to write. It is really a reflection on my career, with memories and stories picked up from years of being in the bakery classroom. I wanted to give back and share my knowledge of a career that I have loved and the baking industry I have served since I left school - a life time love of baking.”