Stop Them Dead launch on Brighton Palace Pier

In pictures: Peter James launches Stop Them Dead on Brighton Palace Pier

Stop Them Dead is the latest in the best-selling Roy Grace series.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 15:18 BST

Puppies are in high demand all across the country, fuelled initially by lockdown, so when a struggling farmer’s beloved dog produces a litter, he and his wife see the opportunity to earn some much-needed cash. Unfortunately, so does a much more sinister character… As Roy Grace investigates the farmer’s brutal murder, he soon realises that something far bigger and much darker is going on beyond this isolated incident.

1. Peter James book launch (16).jpg

Stop Them Dead launch on Brighton Palace Pier Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS:Graham Franks

2. Peter James book launch (5).jpg

Stop Them Dead launch on Brighton Palace Pier Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS:Graham Franks

3. Peter James book launch (3).jpg

Stop Them Dead launch on Brighton Palace Pier Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS:Graham Franks

4. Peter (1).jpg

Stop Them Dead launch on Brighton Palace Pier Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS:Graham Franks

