Launch of new children's picture book - Oscar Finds the Treasure

Cogmaze Publishing is proud to announce that Waterstones will be hosting the official launch of Oscar Finds the Treasure at 5.30pm on Tuesday 15th April 2025 at their Horsham branch.This charming new children's picture book explores challenges associated with language disorders including Developmental Language Disorder (DLD). It focuses on strategies that can help. Written by Julie Alison McDonald & Anna Emilia, with the guidance of Speech & Language Therapist, Becky Clark. Illustrated by Julie Alison McDonald.

This delightful book, perfect for children aged 4 to 7 years, is set to captivate young readers.

Linda Lascelles, Chief executive of the charity Afasic said, “ A treasure of a children’s book with charming and colourful illustrations… This book will hopefully encourage conversations between children, both for those who struggle and those that don’t - and promotes the importance of communication partners.”

About the Book

Meet Oscar and go on a treasure hunt! Ideal for 4 to 7 year olds.

In Oscar Finds the Treasure, the readers are taken on an exciting treasure hunt as they try to solve the clues in search of the treasure. “In a fun and accessible way, this unique book shows children with DLD how to use effective strategies and aims to build confidence in communication,” says speech and language therapist, Becky Clark. “These learning tips are reinforced by Ladybird Jemima on each of the relevant pages, making it an ideal learning resource for teachers, parents and carers. The story also emphasises that we all have our own strengths.”

"We believe that stories have the power to not only entertain but also teach valuable life lessons," says co-author, Julie Alison McDonald. "With Oscar Finds the Treasure, we wanted to create something that would support children with language difficulties, including DLD, and at the same time promote kindness and understanding. We hope that this book will become a beloved addition to children's libraries and classrooms.”

One in fourteen children have Developmental Language Disorder (DLD) but despite how common it is, DLD is not well known. This often hidden condition can affect learning at school, literacy and self-esteem.

Co-author Anna Emilia, who was diagnosed with dyslexia as an adult, says:

Come along to our book launch...

“Oscar shows children that it’s okay to find words tricky, so we hope the book will prevent children from developing masking behaviour.”

Currently, support for parents and schools is limited. In fact, there are huge waiting lists for children to access help from speech and language therapists.

Oscar Finds the Treasure is ideal for use with children in both home and classroom settings. It can be particularly helpful for children with language difficulties, including those with DLD. Other children may also benefit from the messages and strategies in this book. These include children who have: dyslexia; challenges with listening and attention; anxieties about speaking; and those with language disorder as part of autism.

Oscar Finds the Treasure highlights some useful approaches for teachers/parents and encourages peers to be more understanding. It is a must-have for families and educators alike, offering a perfect blend of fun, learning and imagination.

Julie and Anna are feeling excited about how their new book has the potential to help so many children!

Key Features Summary:

A story that teaches strategies to support children with language difficulties and DLD.

A great learning resource for teachers and parents.

A delightful children’s picture book set to captivate young readers with it’s engaging storyline and vibrant, colourful illustrations.

Ideal for children ages 4 to 7 years.

Availability: Oscar Finds the Treasure is now available from waterstones.com and can also be purchased directly from cogmazepublishing.com or select independent bookstores.

Official Launch Event - Tuesday 15th April

The event will include a 15 minutes talk for adults whilst the children can enjoy some colouring activities. There will be a questions and answers session after the talk - and Becky Clark, speech and language therapist will be on hand to talk to parents/teachers. Then you will have the chance to purchase books and have them personally signed.

Tickets cost £5 per adult (or £3 for Waterstones Plus Card holders) and there is no charge for children. There will be a complimentary drink upon arrival, (fizz for adults). Tickets can be purchased directly from the link: https://www.waterstones.com/events/oscar-finds-the-treasure-book-launch/horsham

We look forward to seeing you there!

About the Authors

Julie Alison McDonald, Sussex based author and illustrator, is dedicated to fostering a culture of inclusivity where diversity is celebrated. The Binkie & Friends’ Adventures’ series was first created by Julie in 2021, which includes other well known works such as Say Hello to Hedgy and How Hattie Hears.

Anna Emilia, Sussex based author, created Little Cat and Friends, a series of books featuring Molina who is a curious cat. These beautiful books aim to support young readers with dyslexia by the use of various shapes and colours.

Becky Clark, Fellow of the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists, and a founder of RADLD (Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder) campaign, provided expert guidance on the messages conveyed in this book, as well as inspiration and editing support.

Contact Information

For more information about Oscar Finds the Treasure, to request a review copy, to arrange a book reading or school visit, or to schedule an interview with Julie, Anna or Becky, please contact:

Julie and Anna

Cogmaze Publishing

https://www.juliealisonmcdonald.com

For more information about DLD and how to help see www.radld.org and www.clarkslt.co.uk

About Cogmaze Publishing

Cogmaze Publishing is dedicated to publishing high-quality children’s books that inspire, educate, and entertain. Our mission is to foster a love of reading from an early age by providing diverse and inclusive stories for young readers.

Further information:

