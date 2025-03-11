Lewes author and radio presenter's book celebrates 'all things collecting'

Lewes resident and former Radio Brighton presenter John Henty, has written a new book soon to be launched in the town, writes Susan King.

““In My Room” with photographs by Tom Reeves of Lewes is a celebration of all things ‘collecting’” John said.

“Many of the objects illustrated were acquired in the town and I explain why they are important to me and everyone else as well.”

Items include a “What The Butler Saw” machine, a burger van poster and a brick from the Cavern in Liverpool.

Part of John's collection

John explained: “I’m still collecting. It’s an addiction if you like!For example, only last week I spotted two Mabel Lucie Attwellcelluloid dolls in Lewes Emporium which I’d never seen before. In 1999

"I even wrote a book about the artist, who had strong East Sussex connections, and these characters were new to me."Known as 'Diddums' – they were a 'Must Buy'!”

Appropriately, John hopes to launch his book, in aid of the Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital, in the Emporium as well as Snoopers Paradise in Brighton.

A soccer enthusiast, John Henty is almost best known for being the man who introduced the song 'Glad All Over' to Crystal Palace Football Club.

John is now retired but has a continued, albeit distanced, association to his local club where he spent more than 30 years manning the Selhurst Park tannoy.

He said: "The song has since been attached to a number of other football clubs such as Rotherham, Port Vale, Swindon and Yeovil. But none more famously than Crystal Palace. It's a joy for me."

Henty was born in Thornton Heath and his dad played on one occasion for Crystal Palace as an amateur. He joined his local paper, The Croydon Advertiser in 1960. He then got into broadcasting via hospital radio and ultimately several radio stations in the South.