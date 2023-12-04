Lewes author: new natural history book

David Melville from Rodmell, nr Lewes has enjoyed sharing his True Stories on the environment and why we should all step up to protect our landscapes and the species in them for our health - physically, mentally and spiritually.

This smorgasboard of 20 short stories and a poem to start the 5 parts by the author and guests was inspired a lot by the local South Downs and Lewes brooks where he has lived for over 30 years and he is particularly proud of two encounters at the heart of this section where he gets uncannily close to stoats and owls.

Many other species are included - foxes, hares and deer - so the techniques used are generously shared for others to enjoy using field study skills honed over many years.

In this 'quirky memoir' he also enjoys working with the next generation that much is evident and also shares storied from other parts of these islands of Britain and Ireland (especially poignant and amusing to at times are his childhood impressionable years in Northern Ireland ) plus some tropical experiences in Sri Lanka, Rwanda with Trinity church and the Caribbean Island of Jamaica where his wife has heritage.

Author David Melville with family dog

This is a ‘truly meaningful book’ (Coleen Figg, Author S Africa) and includes other threads - technological change, relationships and faith. It would make an ideal Christmas gift for the natural history enthusiast.

A special Christmas compilation includes artisan soap and chocolate is available from the author for £9.99 just email [email protected] or direct from the publisher for the book itself at £7.99 at www.olympiapublishers.com/books/natural-history-encounters .