Lewes glassblower turns children's author

Long time Lewes resident David ‘Vid’ Weeks worked as a Musician, BBC researcher, Glassblower, Engineer, and for humanitarian organisations before writing his first children’s book in 2023:
By David WeeksContributor
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:46 BST

His debut was The folk Smuggler, the first of three books – The Galway trilogy. Thirty percent of his DNA is Irish and he is a frequent visitor to Galway. As well as Lewes, he has lived on Bornholm, Denmark and in Germany, Thailand, and on a boat in the Baltic Sea, but now keeps most of his socks in Fitzrovia, London.

The Folk Smuggler, by Vid Weeks, a modern fantasy novella for middle grade children will be available from Amazon, Apple, IngramSpark and Hobo from the 1st September.

Check out his website www.vidweeks.co.uk for more details

