Chris Best and Ashleigh came up with the idea for Giganta Moles – A New Beginning on weekend car journeys when Ashleigh was ‘a very timid and shy eight-year-old’.

Chris said he used to drive her home after ‘Dad weekends’ and, on one occasion they passed a field with a large pile of soil in it.

Chris then asked Ashleigh what she thought had created the mound.

Chris and Ashleigh Best with their recently published book, Giganta Moles – A New Beginning

He said: “She thought for a few moments and then quietly, but confidently said ‘Giganta Moles’ and so these extraordinary mythical creatures were born.”

Over the following months and years Chris and Ashley created adventures for the Giganta Moles.

Chris promised that one day he would write down the story of the Giganta Moles and that Ashleigh, who loved to draw, would create the illustrations. It was while Ashleigh was travelling for a year in Australia, that Chris started penning the tale and, on her return, he presented her with the first draft.

Giganta Moles – A New Beginning is described as ‘a charming, heart-warming story of adventure and the possibilities for harmony and cooperation between animals and humans’.

The book is aimed at children of primary school age, in the seven to nine year old group, but it is easy for parents and grandparents to read to younger children.

Giganta Moles – A New Beginning is published in paperback by Austin Macauley and available for purchase at www.austinmacauley.com or on Amazon.