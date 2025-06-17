Littlehampton author launches whimsical children's picture book inspired by family adventures

Local author Lorraine Jones, a passionate advocate for childhood literacy, has released her delightful new picture book, The Winky Wonky Woo/The Wonky Foggy Forest, a delightful collection featuring two enchanting stories that turn the traditional reading experience upside down—literally!

Born in 1976 in Windsor, Berkshire, Lorraine grew up as the eldest of four children, where her mother nurtured her love for literature. “My earliest favourite book memory was The Borrowers by Mary Norton,” she recalls. “Reading was a huge part of my childhood, and I wanted to pass that love on to my own children.”

With a background in Creative Writing and Drama, Lorraine has always embraced her playful side. “Children are my favourite kind of people,” she says with a smile. “I love being silly and making them laugh – I’m very immature, so we’re on a level!”

After settling in Littlehampton in 2001, she welcomed three boys in just four years, creating a whirlwind of bedtime stories that became the cornerstone of her family life. “Our top three favourites were Hairy McClairy and Slinky Malinki by Lynley Dodd, and A Squash and A Squeeze by Julia Donaldson,” she shares. “Reading those stories together, using silly voices, made for some of my favourite memories.”

Inspired to create a book that could spark similar moments for other families, Lorraine began writing rhyming stories that reflect her love for silliness and imagination. “I wanted to create something that families could enjoy together, just like I did with my boys,” she explains.

Currently, her eldest son, Llewellyn, is pursuing a Biology degree at the University of Central Lancashire. At the same time, Iwan and Elijah continue to share home adventures with their pets, including two dogs, five cats, two ferrets and three parrots. “I basically live in a zoo!” she laughs.

Having worked as a carer for children with additional needs and as a Project Manager for a business consultancy, Lorraine has now turned her focus to writing. Her passion for the outdoors and community engagement shines through as well. “My youngest son and I love going on long country walks and exploring new places. Volunteering at a riding school stables has been incredible – turns out horses are very good for the soul!”

With plans for future adventures in a campervan, filled with good books and stunning views, Lorraine is excited to share her first book with the world - you can find all the details at her website, Lainytales.co.uk.