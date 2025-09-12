Local author and Illustrator collaborate on children's book

The location for ‘The Great Adventure of Theo the Toucan’ was inspired by the author reading a recommended book during his Masters Degree in Creative Writing at Canterbury Christ Church University, ‘Journey to the River Sea’ by Eva Ibbotson, set mainly in and around the city of Manaus in Brazil and along the Amazon River. To give added authenticity in his story, the author has made occasional use of Portuguese words, to be spoken by some of the birds and carefully checked in translation by Kerry Bennett!

Kerry Bennett’s watercolour illustrations have brought the story beautifully to life. They draw on not only her professional skills as a renowned wildlife artist but her intimate knowledge of Amazonian wildlife as a child growing up in Brazil. Some of the rainforest birds chosen by the illustrator are amongst the most exotic and colourful residents and have wonderfully evocative names-the Elusive Hoatzin! The Araripe Manakin! And the Paradise Tanager!

In ‘The Great Adventure of Theo the Toucan’, Theo has a problem. As a young toucan, his beak should be yellow with just a little black tip but instead it is MULTI-COLOURED! This makes him quite a rare exotic bird.

One day, while flying in the Amazon Rain Forest, he falls into the net of a bird catcher from Manaus Aviary. Caged with the other exotic birds, Theo has almost given up hope when a family of holidaying Woodpeckers lands by chance on the roof! Can the Woodies help all the birds make AGreat Escape?

Copies of the book which costs £8.99 plus postage & packing can be obtained by following this link to Kerry Bennett’s website: kerrybennett.co.uk/theo

