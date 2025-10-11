Local childcare provider publishes first book

Sally-Ann Makin, owner of five local nurseries highly regarded by parents and all operating waiting lists has been having a successful few months! She has been shortlisted for the award ‘female entrepreneur of the year’ in the small business awards, had two successful entries to Austin Macauley Publishers and yesterday on 10th October celebrated the publication day of her first children’s book - The Rabbit Who Lived By The Sea.

Sally-Ann has worked tirelessly over the past few years expanding her group of local children’s nurseries and despite set backs has continued to put the needs of local children at the forefront of her work. She dedicates her time to finding new ways to ensure children feel loved and cared for while loving and caring for her own young family and 45 strong staff team.

Having a children’s book published is a huge achievement and the inspiration behind it makes it all the more heart warming. Sally-Ann lost her father suddenly in 2023 and after discovering he had an unfulfilled dream to write a story about a little rabbit running along Pagham beach - she decided to do it for him. The Rabbit Who Lived By The Sea is a short story for children aged 3-5 about ‘Me’ - a little rabbit who spread the gospel. Just like Sally-Ann’s beloved Dad.

Friends, staff members and family attended her book launch party at the Inglenook Hotel last night where they celebrated the life of her father and this massive achievement to honour him. In a speech addressing the room her Mother said ‘I am so proud, I can’t tell you, I could burst with her’.

The Rabbit Who Lived By The Sea is available on Amazon, Waterstones and many other reputable book sales.