Love Doctor pens book for rewarding romance
With four decades of experience in helping people find a meaningful romance, the Love Doctor has penned his secrets with this self-help book entitled Journey To Find The Perfect Partner Forever.
Each chapter guides the reader and explains how to patiently build up a serious relationship, with the ultimate quest to find the perfect partner forever.
He takes a look at the way love is perceived and portrayed, then enlightens and educates those seeking a fulfilling relationship with the final chapter entitled “Happy Ever After”.
The book steers people towards this perceived fairytale ending of living happy ever after with our partner of choice. The Love Doctor carefully examines the key elements that are required to unearth a rewarding romance, how to maintain a relationship or even rescue it.
He has been giving insights into love and relationships since the age of 13, with his focus on good old-fashioned romance and mutual respect. His results have been dynamic, having extensively travelled across the globe where he has handed out relationship advice — which has stretched from Brazil and the Caribbean to as far as Japan in the other direction.
Clearly he provides the medicine to repair broken hearts, and his book offers singletons renewed hope to find that seemingly elusive special someone for their journey to true love.
He explained: “Falling in love is a wonderful feeling and being in love delivers the feel-good factor, but for many the bubble bursts.
“Finding and maintaining a long-term meaningful romantic relationship can be tricky. My book is jam-packed with useful tips, and reveals all kinds of secrets for success.”
The Love Doctor previously wrote a golf book — The Golf Record Guide — that topped the sports book charts across the globe, after television cameras honed in on acclaimed pro golfer Craig Stadler smoking a cigar while reading the book during the 2009 US Open.
Journey To Find The Perfect Partner Forever | Available from Amazon as Kindle/Ebook (£3.19) and softback (£9.99)
