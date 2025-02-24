Mild & Bitter: the order of the day! Chichester author's collection of spooky tales

Local author serves up a collection of spooky tales for the devil-may-care and the faint hearted!

Tales of the supernatural are the subject of Rogate author, John A Connor’s new anthology, Mild & Bitter.

A companion piece to his well-received, Whines & Spirits, this second collection of unsettling stories, seasons the truly frightening with a sprinkling of the gently humorous. So, readers will find terrifying encounters with soul-devouring demons alongside romantic liaisons with lonely phantoms; revenge from beyond the grave and a wry retelling of the genie and the lamp; a possessed artist, a spell-bound forest and much more.

Whines & Spirits was chosen by noted reviewer of the supernatural, Ursula K Rafael of AstraDaemon’s Lair, for her Top Five Anthology of 2015, and the long-awaited sequel promises to be every bit as enthralling.

John A Connor with his latest paperback

Both titles are available from Amazon/Kindle, in ebook and paperback format at £1.99 and £4.99 respectively. You’ll find a full list of the author’s other publications on his Amazon Author’s Page.