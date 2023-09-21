Murder from Beyond the Grave​​​​​​​ is new thriller from Durrington author

Derek, aged 71, said: “Detective stories, although they deal with horrific crimes, also contain the certainty for the reader that the detective will uncover the facts and justice will be served. The Durrington Detective Agency stories locate this genre in the locality of Durrington and I think that the local detail makes the story more realistic. Craig and Micah McLairy – not to mention their German Shepherd Barker – take on the hunt for an impossible murderer. Surely it is not possible to murder somebody when the murderer is already most definitely dead? I came to write this book because the existing Durrington Detective Agency stories are all short stories and the University of the Third Age book group in Worthing suggested to me that a longer story would be a good idea. I agreed and this book is the result.