New book - "the most prolific speed-record driver there has ever been"

John Mayhead, author of Goldie - pic by Actuarius Art

Chichester author John Mayhead is in print with Goldie, The Amazing Story of Alfred Goldie Gardner, The World’s Most Successful Speed-Record Driver.

It has been published by National Motor Museum Publishing in hardback at £20 and is available at Amazon, Kim’s bookshop in South Street, Chichester, at Beaulieu and various online locations.

John, aged 51, said: “The book was the result of a trip to a friend’s wedding in Holland in 2018. As a freelance motoring journalist, I looked for an opportunity to write a story to offset the costs and decided to write about the Jabbeke speed runs of the late 1940s and early 50s. Amongst the expected racing drivers of the era – Stirling Moss, Sheila Van Damm and Norman Dewis – I discovered Goldie Gardner, a 6’2” disabled WWI veteran who was nearly 40 years older than everyone else. I discovered that the National Motor Museum had 35 boxes of his letters, photographs and other items. The story I uncovered there was so extraordinary that I knew I had to write a book about him: he is the most prolific speed-record driver there has ever been and had a fascinating back story that included a colourful private life, secret wartime missions and a deep secret that motivated him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I then spent the best part of three years researching this enigmatic man. I linked up with his surviving family, other historians and various museums and was given access to archives and memories that had been buried for decades. I served in the British Army including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan so I found the story of Goldie’s rehabilitation after the war and the camaraderie he found with the other racing drivers really fascinating.

“The result is a book that I hope is a good read for everyone, not just those who like cars and motor racing. It’s intentionally written as a narrative non-fiction book in line with the National Motor Museum’s aim to share the story of motoring to a wide audience. The Duke of Richmond, at Goodwood, was very supportive as his grandfather raced MGs with Goldie back in the 1930s and was kind enough to write the foreword.

“The response to the book has been phenomenal! I’ve had loads of people tell me that they loved it, it reached third in the Amazon automotive bestseller list and the publishers have just commissioned another print run.