Penguin picks park near Worthing Hospital for Little Book Stop, marking iconic brand’s 90th birthday

A park near Worthing Hospital has been chosen by Penguin for one of its Little Book Stops, marking the iconic brand's 90th birthday.

The community book sharing box will be located in Homefield Park, next to Worthing Hospital, and volunteers from Friends of Homefield Park will care for it.

The Friends are developing a small community sensory garden at Homefield Park called The Haven and it is hoped the Little Book Stop will be a positive addition to creating a calm and restful place where patients and families can take a moment for themselves.

Penguin Books has chosen only seven locations in the south east for Little Book Stops, including three in Sussex.

A Little Book Stop is being installed in Worthing to help mark Penguin Books' 90th birthday. Photo: Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments

Sarah Owen from Friends of Homefield Park said: “Located in Homefield Park right next to Worthing Hospital, our small group of volunteers are working hard to transform The Haven into a peaceful, accessible and sensory garden for patients, visitors, staff and our local community.

"We think a Little Book Shop is the perfect addition. We hope it will bring people together, inspire new discoveries and provide restful moments to sit, read and escape into some amazing stories.”

More than 2,000 submissions were made by members of the public from Shetland to Cornwall and a total of 90 sites were chosen for Little Book Stops across the country.

The 90 Little Book Stops campaign forms part of Penguin’s ongoing 90th birthday celebrations and is run in partnership with Little Free Library, a US-based non-profit organisation that has overseen the installation of more than 200,000 neighbourhood book exchange boxes globally since 2009.

The initiative is designed to celebrate individuals across the UK who champion reading, support more people to easily access books, and help book lovers to find their next read.

The Little Book Stops have a bespoke Penguin design. They will be installed throughout September with an initial curation of children’s and adult books, specially selected to celebrate 90 years of Penguin publishing.

These include The Boy, The Mole, The Fox & The Horse by Charlie Mackesey; Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman; Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo; Look Up! by Nathan Bryon & Dapo Adeola and The Story of Tracy Beaker by Jacqueline Wilson.

The ‘give a book, take a book’ concept is designed to promote community-led book sharing.