Retired Bexhill-on-Sea resident, follows dreams of becoming an author and has a new book published

The Conrad Press is thrilled to announce the release of ‘The Prime Minister's Son’ a riveting political thriller by local author Roger Blount. Set in the heart of contemporary British politics, Blount’s novel weaves a complex tapestry of family drama, betrayal, and the high-stakes world of government.

The author explains, ‘I started this book around 5 years ago.The story reflects my deep contempt for our political system and the corrupt, self-ambitious people who supposedly run this country. It’s aimed at people who have some interest in politics but appreciate that behind the words and smiles of politicians, there can be family drama and a twisting plot.’

This compelling thriller explores the intricate relationships within a powerful family, highlighting the struggles of loyalty, ambition, and the quest for truth. As the son grapples with the weight of his father's legacy and the expectations of a nation, readers are taken on a rollercoaster ride of suspense, where every decision has far-reaching consequences

Roger continues, ‘I wanted to write a story that not only entertains but also provokes thought about the moral complexities of power and the human condition. This book is a reflection of my belief that family ties can be both a source of strength and a catalyst for conflict.’

Roger Blount’s debut novel ‘The Prime Minister’s Son available now from Amazon & all online book retailers.

With its fast-paced narrative, rich character development, and unexpected twists, ‘The Prime Minister's Son’ promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats. Blount’s unique perspective as a seasoned political insider adds depth to the story, making it a must-read for fans of the genre.

What’s next for Roger?

Roger is currently working on a few books but is most excited about The Death and Life of Joshua Crowe which he hopes to complete by the end of the year.

About the author

Born in Brighton, Roger Blount attended Westlain Grammar School. His first job was with the Inland Revenue and then joined the RAF with tours in Cyprus and Aden. At the end of his tour, he joined American Express to deliver International systems around the world.

When he retired he took up golf and in 2004 became the Senior's Captain at West Hove Golf Club.

Roger also wrote and directed a comedy play for the local dramatic society with local success. This encouraged his writing and in 2006 his book, 'The Autumn Leaves' was published. In his retirement he devotes his time to writing full-time and painting landscape scenes in acrylic on canvass for relaxation.

About the book

This is a captivating story about a trial of wills between an overbearing father and his headstrong son; the relationship is complicated as the father is the Prime Minister. The son’s rebellious nature urges him to strike back by supporting a new, growing political Independent Movement.

Politics, self-preservation, fraud and drug trafficking intertwine and lead to a shocking murder.

The Prime Minister's Son is a gripping political thriller that explores the complexities of family, the price of ambition, and the moral dilemmas that arise when love and loyalty collide.

The Prime Minister's Son was published by The Conrad Press and can be ordered from Amazon and all good bookshops.