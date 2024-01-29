Second print run ordered after sell-out success of What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wendy Greene researched and compiled the book with the help of her daughter, Chrissie Greene, and they are donating all profits to The Worthing Society.

The book has been published to help the fight for Worthing's heritage and it was launched at The Ardington Hotel on Tuesday, November 14.

A colourful picture of fishing boats with the South Downs in the distance, taken by Chrissie many years ago, has been used as the front cover of the book, which is priced at £6. To order a copy, email [email protected]

Wendy Greene with her new book, What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing

The book looks at the stories behind road names in Worthing, covering mainly central Worthing, coast to railway and Heene Road to Brougham Road.