BREAKING

Second print run ordered after sell-out success of What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing

​​After the sell-out success of the book What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing, a second print run of 100 copies has been ordered.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:03 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 10:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wendy Greene researched and compiled the book with the help of her daughter, Chrissie Greene, and they are donating all profits to The Worthing Society.

The book has been published to help the fight for Worthing's heritage and it was launched at The Ardington Hotel on Tuesday, November 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A colourful picture of fishing boats with the South Downs in the distance, taken by Chrissie many years ago, has been used as the front cover of the book, which is priced at £6. To order a copy, email [email protected]

Most Popular
Wendy Greene with her new book, What's In a Name? The Streets of WorthingWendy Greene with her new book, What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing
Wendy Greene with her new book, What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing

The book looks at the stories behind road names in Worthing, covering mainly central Worthing, coast to railway and Heene Road to Brougham Road.

Wendy has already begun work on a second book, covering the ‘villages’ around Worthing.

Related topics:South Downs