Second print run ordered after sell-out success of What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing
After the sell-out success of the book What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing, a second print run of 100 copies has been ordered.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wendy Greene researched and compiled the book with the help of her daughter, Chrissie Greene, and they are donating all profits to The Worthing Society.
The book has been published to help the fight for Worthing's heritage and it was launched at The Ardington Hotel on Tuesday, November 14.
A colourful picture of fishing boats with the South Downs in the distance, taken by Chrissie many years ago, has been used as the front cover of the book, which is priced at £6. To order a copy, email [email protected]
The book looks at the stories behind road names in Worthing, covering mainly central Worthing, coast to railway and Heene Road to Brougham Road.
Wendy has already begun work on a second book, covering the ‘villages’ around Worthing.