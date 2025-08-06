Social media Influencer ‘Silverback Tarzan’ writes memoir

Social media renegade Matt Lewis, known to his 500,000 followers as @silverbacktarzan, is writing his memoir for publication later this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silverback Tarzan: The Rise of Cosmic Entertainment is set for publication in December.

The book will explore personal trauma, transformation and clean living. From a short spell in the army are a teenager to experiencing dance culture and raving alongside The Prodigy, recovery through nature, strength training and fatherhood, Matt’s memoir blends self-help, storytelling and lifestyle philosophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A familiar sight in the skies around the south coast and owner of Airports Sussex, Matt is a hang gliding instructor who has built a loyal following through his poetic, often viral reflections on strength, resilience and connection. His raw, deeply human storytelling style resonates widely and is both an authentic counterpoint to more polished, image-driven influencer culture and antidote to toxic masculinity.

Matt Lewis

“What’s kept me steady is the simple stuff – training, eating, sleeping and looking after people,” says Matt. “That’s what I want to pass on with this book because I see a lot of unnecessary pain and mental illness, souls hurting and suffering.”

The book also has input from Matt’s partner, Tara, his camerawoman extraordinaire who weaves in and out like a spiritual guide, driving narrative threads and deepening the emotional connection.

The book is available for pre-order on the publisher’s website and on Amazon Kindle.