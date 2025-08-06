Social media Influencer ‘Silverback Tarzan’ writes memoir
Silverback Tarzan: The Rise of Cosmic Entertainment is set for publication in December.
The book will explore personal trauma, transformation and clean living. From a short spell in the army are a teenager to experiencing dance culture and raving alongside The Prodigy, recovery through nature, strength training and fatherhood, Matt’s memoir blends self-help, storytelling and lifestyle philosophy.
A familiar sight in the skies around the south coast and owner of Airports Sussex, Matt is a hang gliding instructor who has built a loyal following through his poetic, often viral reflections on strength, resilience and connection. His raw, deeply human storytelling style resonates widely and is both an authentic counterpoint to more polished, image-driven influencer culture and antidote to toxic masculinity.
“What’s kept me steady is the simple stuff – training, eating, sleeping and looking after people,” says Matt. “That’s what I want to pass on with this book because I see a lot of unnecessary pain and mental illness, souls hurting and suffering.”
The book also has input from Matt’s partner, Tara, his camerawoman extraordinaire who weaves in and out like a spiritual guide, driving narrative threads and deepening the emotional connection.
The book is available for pre-order on the publisher’s website and on Amazon Kindle.