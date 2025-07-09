Space Ranger Fred blasts off in new audiobook – narrated by renowned actor Roger May

The universe just got a little louder and a whole lot more exciting! The internationally adored children’s book Space Ranger Fred and the Shoelace Adventure by author Matt Newnham has officially launched as a full-length audiobook, now available on Audible.com. Narrated by British actor Roger May, this new release brings a whole new dimension of energy and imagination to Fred’s interstellar escapades.

Roger May’s illustrious career includes performances on BBC Radio, the West End stage, television dramas, and feature films. With a voice that’s as captivating as it is comforting, May’s narration infuses Space Ranger Fred with warmth, wit, and the kind of storytelling magic that keeps young listeners (and their parents) hanging on every word.

“This audiobook brings Fred to life in ways I never imagined,” says Newnham. “Roger has given each character a distinct voice and personality. It’s a performance that’s not only entertaining but also deeply engaging - whether you’re five or fifty-five.”

Originally published in print in 2015, Space Ranger Fred and the Shoelace Adventure has quickly earned a reputation as a standout title in the children’s sci-fi genre. With its unique blend of humour, heart, and STEM-friendly themes, the book follows young Fred, a brave and very curious space ranger, as he embarks on a bizarre mission: helping an elderly emperor in a distant galaxy learn to tie his shoelaces.

Space Ranger Fred and the Shoelace Adventure

What begins as a silly and simple task evolves into a galactic journey of teamwork, problem-solving, and unexpected heroism. The story is packed with colourful characters, planets both real and imaginary, and a powerful message about perseverance and kindness - all delivered with a cheeky British flair that readers have come to love.

In audiobook format, Fred’s quirky universe is more immersive than ever. Roger May’s narration brings the story’s rich soundscape to life, making it ideal as bedtime story, for long car journeys, classroom listening sessions, and family entertainment on the go.

The audiobook also serves as an excellent read-along companion for young readers.

Paired with the physical book, it encourages early literacy by helping children follow the text while listening to the narration. This dual approach not only boosts word recognition and pronunciation but also keeps young minds engaged through a dynamic, multi-sensory experience. Click here to get a copy of the book.

The Space Ranger Fred Characters

Educators and parents have praised the book for its subtle yet effective integration of STEM concepts, encouraging children to think critically while laughing out loud. The audiobook enhances that experience with tonal shifts, dramatic timing, and character-driven humour that only a skilled voice artist like May can deliver.

This audiobook release marks just the beginning of what’s shaping up to be a stellar year for Space Ranger Fred. Newnham has confirmed that more books in the series are already captivating young readers, with a brand-new title scheduled for release later this year.

Even more exciting is the upcoming animated television series currently in development, a video game and STEM-learning platform in discussion. A crowdfunding campaign is set to launch in second half 2025, with industry insiders already taking notice. The series aims to bring Fred’s adventures to screens worldwide, supported by top-tier voice talent and a creative team passionate about producing smart, inclusive edutainment for children.

“Fred’s universe is expanding fast,” adds Newnham. “This audiobook is another leap forward in our mission to make learning fun and adventure accessible for every child.”

Roger May and Matt Newnham

Space Ranger Fred and the Shoelace Adventure is available now exclusively on Audible.com in all major English-speaking markets, including the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Listeners can enjoy it via the mobile app, desktop platform, or compatible smart speakers.

So, buckle up, young adventurers - and prepare to laugh, learn, and lift off.

About Roger May

Roger May graduated from Bristol Old Vic Theatre School over 30 years ago, and has since forged a long and successful career in acting, from Endeavour to Father Brown (TV), from the Royal Shakespeare Company to the Haymarket (Theatre), from The Archers to Lady Diana’s BBC funeral tribute (Radio) and from Peter Rabbit to Sarah and Duck (Animation). He is an award-winning audiobook reader of many years standing.

About Matthew Newnham and Space Ranger Fred

Matthew Newnham is a British author and speaker passionate about inspiring young minds through storytelling. With a background in communications and a love for science and adventure, he created Space Ranger Fred as a fun, STEM-inspired series that combines imagination, problem-solving, and heart. Space Ranger Fred and the Shoelace Adventure is the first in the series and has captured the imaginations of readers around the world with its quirky humour, creative plot, and timeless message about helping others—even across galaxies. Learn more about Fred’s adventures by visiting www.spacerangerfred.com