Spell-binding Halloween book launch from Hastings author

Children's author Ed Boxall brought his latest adventure story to life with songs and music at a Hastings community hub on Halloween. (October 31)

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed, who illustrates and performs his own stories at schools and other venues, entertained about 30 children and their families at Alexandra Park Greenhouse’s spooky event.

Ed, who is based in Hastings, launched his new book about Umpkin, a little mouse who lives with her mum and dad in a garden, sheltered by a giant pumpkin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Umpkin’s life is disrupted when a storm blows her and the pumpkin out of their garden and into the neighbouring sea. She finds herself adrift on the pumpkin with plenty of adventures ahead.

Children author and illustrator Ed Boxall with his guitar.

He first performed the story verbally at last year’s Halloween event in the greenhouse, off St Helens Road.

He first got the idea after he grew a massive pumpkin last year weighing four stone. He then bought some little wooden mice that were in a shop in Rye.

“The story went down really well last year and I developed it and then made the picture book very quickly. Sales of the book are going really well in the shops and with face-to-sales.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book, designed and illustrated by Ed, has been printed by Youloveprint at Uckfield. Copies cost ££8.99 and are available from good book sellers or from Ed’s website edboxall.co.uk

The greenhouse can be hired for talks, workshops, exhibitions and social events. Contact [email protected]