Jennie Chapman has documented the lives of women over the past 100 years

From Richard Gere to dancing for Queen Mary, the stories of the women at a Shoreham dancercise class have been collected in a new book.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keen to document the lives of women over the past 100 years, Jennie Chapman began gathering stories after chatting over coffee in the Shoreham Centre.

Jennie said: "Everyone has a story to tell. We are old but not invisible. When I started collecting their stories, I discovered the amazing events and lives of the ladies in the Shoreham dancercise class."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dancercise for the over 50s is run by Jane Busby, a former professional dancer on stage and TV who has been teaching in Shoreham, Worthing and Brighton for more than ten years, as well as being a guest teacher on cruise ships.

Still Dancing by Jennie Chapman will be launched on Saturday, November 22

Jennie attends Jane's Monday class at the Shoreham Centre, learning dance routines to a variety of music, and she says it is great fun.

"At coffee after our dancercise class four years ago, I thought we’ve all had a life and got a story," said Jennie. "One day, I asked if I could collect their stories before they were forgotten, because I believe often older ladies like us sometimes feel a bit invisible. The book became a social history about women."

The stories are varied, including memories of famous events, motherhood, fashion, music, politics, protests and performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret travelled across Africa on her own at eight years old, Shennon's tutor was Germaine Greer and Sheila, now 98, performed for Queen Mary.

Jacqui-Ann played Rizzo in Grease with Richard Gere and he threw her over his shoulder, Miranda was in The Bluebell Girls and Jane was one of the Tiller Girls.

On the first day of Janet's new job in London in 1971, the IRA blew up the Post Office Tower and the blast took out all the windows in her hostel.

Still Dancing took four years to write. Jennie had never written a book before but she was able to use her experience working in the library service in the 1970s to help with the research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book will be launched on Saturday, November 22, at the Shoreham Centre from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, and Chapter 34, in Brunswick Road, will stock it. The hardback, which includes more than 40 photographs, will be priced £15.

The free launch event will include music and a film display of photographs from the era, as well as rare footage from Sheila's TV chat show in the 1950s, which drew an audience of 11million viewers.