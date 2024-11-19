Streets of Worthing Villages Part Two by Wendy Greene has now been published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Come and support the launch of the next book in the series. Local author, Wendy Greene has, for the last 18 months spent researching the origins of the street names in and around Worthing. Coffee and cake will be available for just £5 for those who want to partake.

I wonder why it's called that!!??

At first it was just the main area of the town, but following the success of her previous two books, she and her research assistant daughter, Chrissie, decided to look at the villages around the town, starting with the west side. This is the final Streets of Worthing book, Worthing Villages part 2, which covers Findon Valley, Offington, Charmandean, Broadwater and East Worthing.

Wendy Greene - Author

If you missed the first two in the series, there will be copies available to buy on the day while stocks last.

Coffee and cake will be available for just £5 for those who want to partake. If you would like to indulge, please phone 01903 230451 so that we can make sure there’s enough cake!!

Appalled that just a few people – The Worthing Society – were actively fighting the planners to save our heritage buildings and green spaces, she decided to donate all profits to the Society to aid their fight. This will be on Wednesday 27 November 202410:15am at Indigo restaurant, Worthing.You can reach us by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451