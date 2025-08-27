Suburban secrets: What’s really happening next door? New book by Sussex author
Jo is having an affair with the man next door. Her son is smitten with his neighbour’s wife, her daughter is dating someone decades older, and sparks fly across both households in ways no one sees coming. Meanwhile, flamboyant friends, overlooked husbands, and forbidden crushes keep everyone guessing—and laughing.
Fast-paced, witty, and full of surprise, Boundaries shows that behind every white picket fence, love and chaos are never far apart. By the final scene, what you thought you knew about this quiet street is completely upside down.
Written by Dee Lumley-Sharpe, Boundaries was originally performed by Underground Productions in Eastbourne.
Boundaries is available now on Amazon, bringing a suburban dramedy of secrets, seductions, and surprises directly to readers and theatre enthusiasts alike.