Sussex author pens new horror novel

If you like creepy thrillers, tales of ghouls, ghosts and goblins, are drawn to stories of vampires, zombies and demons you will like the new novel by Sussex writer Ian Dowding.

This is his third novel after Fish Farce, and A Fraternity of Thieves and called The Scent of Demons and it pans out over three centuries.

In 1793 a witch in fear of her life invokes a demon to protect her. This he does, as well as spreading havoc and pestilence in his wake. In a confrontation with the local vicar he invades his body and possesses him ,making this man of God carry out hideous deeds and acts of desecration.

But the demon does not realise that possession is a two way contract. To rid the village of his evil the vicar commits suicide trapping the demon inside him having previously given instructions to have him placed in a stout coffin which is then walled up in the church crypt.

For 200 years the demon is imprisoned until structural work on the church, and the moving of the coffin allows him to escape into modern day England. With increased powers he seeks vengeance on the local community. Strange things begin to happen, but only the local antique dealer, Owen, realises the source of the danger. The demon possesses the body of a local girl with learning problems to give himself human form.

In a society where no one any longer believes in the supernatural he has free reign to spread evil until confronted by Owen. In a re-imagining of the story of Christ casting out demons the finale pits Owen against this powerful anti-Christ.

So if you are ready to be scared, light the fire, pull the curtains and settle down to a page-turning gallop through terror, fear and dread as good battles evil.

Just make sure you’ve locked all the doors and, to be safe, check under the bed.

