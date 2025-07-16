Sussex burial at sea expert shares powerful memoir

Sussex readers and bookshops alike are invited to discover a compelling new memoir. Peter Waring's new book, Even While They Sleep: My Life as a Sussex Funeral Director, maps the most engaging moments of his long and varied career - from moving anecdotes to a rare and insightful look into the funeral industry. Waring's account of his career provides compassionate understanding of a profession that touches every life in every community.

Drawing on two decades of experience supporting grieving families across the South of England, Waring's account offers a rare glimpse behind the curtain, as he reveals moments that shaped his uniquely rewarding career.

After his previous career in the corporate world (and a surprising stint at a Brighton artificial teeth factory), Peter felt called to something more meaningful. What followed was a transformative journey into the funeral profession, where he found purpose, connection, and community in the most unexpected of places – from midnight callouts and burials at sea to late-night encounters with armed neighbours and flypasts by the Red Arrows.

Local readers will recognise the places across Lewes, Seaford, Newhaven, Hailsham, and Eastbourne in particular. With reflections on changing funeral trends, evolving family dynamics, and the intersection of faith, grief, and humour, Even While They Sleep offers a truly unique Sussex voice in the world of memoir.

Now available from Waterstones and Amazon.