Tale of East Sussex veteran who was blinded in the Falklands

Terry Bullingham

Royalty proceeds from the book will go to Blind Veterans UK the charity that supports blind and partially-sighted veterans.

Entitled Glimpses of War, the book is made up of the war experiences of members and associates of the BMMHS.

It includes accounts from the Boer War, First World War, Second World War and more recent conflicts in the Falklands and Afghanistan.

Blind veteran Terry Bullingham, aged 76 and from Peacehaven, vividly describes his time in the Falklands, as well as the day he lost his sight and how Blind Veterans UK got him back on his feet.

“I was inspired by the blind First and Second World War veterans I met at Blind Veterans UK.

“I thought, if you can crack it, I’m certainly going to! They had overcome such challenges in their lives, and yet not one of them felt any self-pity. The camaraderie together with the encouragement and support from Blind Veterans UK kept me positive and I found I was able to achieve more each day.”

Andy Cockeram, chairman of BMMHS says: “We are delighted to support Blind Veterans UK, a well-respected and nationwide charity which does amazing work for its beneficiaries. It is hard for any of us to imagine how difficult life must be without sight and with the support of the charity, blind veterans are given every assistance to lead a full and active life.”

The book is available in paperback on Amazon.

The BMMHS is already planning future volumes of the book and is accepting materials for those editions. Send your or your loved ones’ stories to [email protected], keeping under 2,000 words.

Blind Veterans UK has adapted its service to support its 5,000 beneficiaries, 90 per cent of whom are over 70 and at an increased risk from Covid-19. The National Support Service has and will continue to help blind veterans through this period of social isolation.

Nicky Shaw, Blind Veterans UK director of operations, said: “Living in isolation, blind veterans need our help right now with daily tasks, such as the shopping, and constant emotional support through this difficult time. So we are temporarily changing our service and mobilising our staff to provide practical, essential support to help the most vulnerable.

“There is so much that we can and must do to support blind veterans to help them maintain physical and emotional wellbeing, and to feel safe, reassured and cared for during this crisis.

“You can keep updated on Blind Veterans UK’s response to Covid-19 at blindveterans.org.uk/coronavirus where you can also find out more about supporting the charity to make this new service possible.