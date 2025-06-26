The Last Boy In His Class: Brighton author's new book

Geoff Green is the author of six books. His first, Paying for the Past, published in 2014, revealed his involvement in a multimillion-pound scam during the 1970s.

The crime generated headline news and was the subject of two television documentaries: one by the BBC, the other by Cineflix.

His subsequent books are fiction, each covering a different theme.

Geoff’s most recent book, The Last Boy in His Class, is a novel, not a biography, but Geoff admits to leaving school at 14, ranked the last boy in his class!