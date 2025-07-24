The UK’s ‘Most Free’ Man, Jason Graystone, launches empowering new book

UK-based entrepreneur, investor, and TEDx speaker Jason Graystone has published his highly anticipated book, Always Free: How to Become Financially Free and Live an Inspired Life.

The book - which has been seven years in the making - is a powerful and practical guide for anyone who wants to live a happier life by achieving time, mental and financial freedom.

Dubbed the country’s ‘most free’ man by his friends and family, Jason Graystone, from East Grinstead, has built the life many others dream of by mastering the mindset and strategies needed to live freely and with purpose.

As a married father of two, successful entrepreneur, speaker and content creator, he’s known for breaking down complex financial concepts into clear, accessible lessons that resonate with everyday people.

And now, through Always Free, he’s sharing his personal blueprint to living a truly inspired life, gained from more than 10 years of his own experience of creating financial, time and mental freedom for himself.

Life started very differently for Jason as he grew up with a single mum on a council estate in London, when money was scarce, gangsters ruled, and opportunities were few and far between. Jason learned from a young age that the freedom to make his own choices and to earn his own money was going to be a key part of his life.

However, he initially fell into the same pitfalls as most others - working day and night to earn enough to pay the bills, getting busier but not richer, and not having the time to enjoy the things he loved most in life. That’s when he discovered investing and, after studying finances and self-development, he learned to make his money grow through through trading, investments and online businesses that didn’t require 24/7 attention.

He created a plan for himself, to be create financial freedom within 5 years - in fact it took him just three years.

Jason Graystone said: “This book isn’t about being rich, it’s about being free, and most people are closer to the kind of life that they want, than they actually realise. It’s about getting clear on what matters most to you, understanding the financial baseline you need to support that life, and then designing your days around joy, purpose and meaning.

“And if I can do it, as an electrical engineer who became a young dad in my early twenties without any financial knowledge, then anyone can do it, no matter where you're starting from.”

Always Free challenges the idea that financial freedom is only for the elite, and instead shows readers how to reclaim their time, energy, and choices through practical, achievable steps.

Readers will learn how to:

Acquire the mindset needed to unlock lasting financial freedom

Build a life aligned with their true values and priorities

Implement strategies for accumulating wealth without trading time for money

Master the balance between personal freedom and financial responsibility

Break free from societal expectations and design a life that excites and inspires

Jason Graystone has already inspired thousands through his educational content, coaching and public speaking. He last year spoke at TEDx and will appear at CarFest and The London Business Show later this year - reaching even more people with his message of empowerment, clarity, and intentional living.

Jason’s book ‘Always Free’ is now available Amazon here https://tinyurl.com/mzn6vkc3