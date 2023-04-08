Verse celebration of the Sussex countryside

Eartham: Poems Of Past And Present comes from William Foot (self-published through John Aubin Books, £9.99, available through Amazon and booksellers).

William, aged 77, who lives in Walberton, explained: “This is a book of poems I wrote mainly during the period of the Covid lockdowns 2020-21.

" Many of the poems are inspired by the landscape around the village of Eartham, near where I live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of my great interests, in which I have been active over the years, both professionally and as an amateur digger and antiquarian, is archaeology, and a number of the poems reflect these enthusiasms. Some were inspired by local monuments, such as the Trundle and Stane Street; one is a commentary on the recent excavations of the Roman bath house in Priory Park, Chichester in which I took part; another similarly the great mosaic uncovered recently at Boxford, Berkshire.

William Foot

"A series of poems provides a commentary on the Ukraine war. I have written poetry all my life, but never before so profusely as during this period. They seemed to flow from me day after day!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As I write in the book’s introduction, I have long been fascinated by a sense of the past trembling upon the present, and my poems are a way of giving expression to this.

" I publish the book to try and share such ideas with like-minded people. I may well put out a second volume in a couple of years. I have written non-fiction, largely about the military defence of Britain in 1940, which is published professionally. My fiction, five novels to date: the latest A Time to Fight, is all self-published. As with poetry, it is virtually impossible to find a literary agent for fiction, unless you are already known in some way: a Catch-22 situation I have been unable so far to overcome, yet I still hold hopes!”

Also newly published, Through My Lens – A Collection of Verse comes from Aldwick poet Nicholas Prosser (Mobi Publishing Ltd, Chichester UK, £9.99 hard copy and £3.99 Kindle, available from Amazon).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholas, aged 75, explained: “Through My Lens is my personal and subjective window on the world and I hope to share this with others who can empathise and identify with my view of life.

" After writing just one verse about Dublin, where I was working for quite a long time, I was encouraged to write more verses and I found subjects to write about across quite a wide range of subjects. Later it became apparent that I had written sufficient numbers of verses to compile a collection. So I worked on a structure to divide them into a series of named chapters.

"A conversation with a local publisher, Carl Adams at Mobi Publishing Ltd. followed. He encouraged me that my verses might appeal to those, who would appreciate reading these reflections and memories, observations and opinions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" Writing in verse for me started whilst I was working as a freelance drama television director in Dublin on a twice weekly serial called Fair City.