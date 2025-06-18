West Sussex author asks life’s quiet questions in a new poetry collection

Tickled by the absurdities of life and in awe of nature’s complexities, Duncan Jay shares his thoughts on the comedy and tragedy, the calm and tumultuous, the light and darkness from the circle of life in a new poetry collection.

The poems look at life from ground level, how people, flora and fauna act individually and together.

Duncan is also drawn to create a visual element to his thoughts with use of his photography of textures, colours, shapes and patterns that people and the natural world produce. It is a combination of poems, single lines and stanzas that either create an image in mind or a story to follow.

The poetry and pictures are there to make you think about how life really is; whether happy, sad, tragic, inspiring, offensive, complementary, comical or damned right absurd. Words and images come together in this book to create the Musings of a Misunderstood Man.

The author, Duncan Jay

Duncan Jay spent most of his working life in finance, but has spent the last five years working with people with autism and learning difficulties, and also running an art studio. He started writing 15 years ago and has had several poems published in poetry collections. Duncan lives in West Sussex.

Duncan explains: “I wish to highlight how much we miss in life, in our environment, the people, animals and nature. What we do and don’t do and what effect it can have, whether good or bad. We often go through life and miss the little things that can make us feel good to be alive or that can be annoying to others.

Nature to me is a wonder and needs to be pointed out continuously, lest we forget or ignore it. It will be our downfall if we do.

I poke fun at what is expected from us in life. The protocols, either inflicted by individuals or society.

The Musings of a Misunderstood Man cover

I tend to look at things and think what if this or that happened (ref: Time (the Constant?), Graveyard Angels – Do They?) Graveyard Angels – Do They? came to me when I was sitting in a graveyard in Rusthall ,near Tunbridge Wells, and I started to imagine what would happen at night if the statues were able to then move, think and act.

I was very shy when I was younger, not so much now I’m happy to say and that meant I looked and listened much more than I spoke. This has driven me to write poems with an observer's eye.”

(Extract from Graveyard Angels - Do They?)

In the middle of the night

when there’s no one else around

Do the Angels on the crosses

spread their wings and dance around

Do they fly above the gravestones

and sing to raise the dead

Do they stand by every flagstone

and whisper each name instead