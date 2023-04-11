West Sussex writer to be featured speaker at upcoming session for Writers Forum from United States

Serious writers and want-to-be writers are invited to join the English Society of the Writers’ Forum from Burton Kimble Farms Education Center in Indiana, USA.

Submitted article

Local writer and resident of West Sussex, Lila-Ann Gray, and Dr. Judith Burton, Facilitator of the USA based Forum have put their heads together to announce the first Saturday Bonus Session featuring Lila-Ann as the guest speaker.

With her fairy dust, she is sure to offer an informative, fun, and inspiring session titled Never Give Up On Your Dreams, on May 6 from 7-9pm in England and 2-4pm Eastern Time in the United States. The session will be conducted via Zoom. There will be time for discussion and sharing of challenges and successes among participants.

Lila-Ann is a 74 year old great grandmother who lives in a world of magic, adventure, and fairy dust. Her feet and family are planted in West Sussex, England.

In her presentation she will share how at age 72 she was prompted to follow her lifelong dream of becoming a children’s author and the exciting journey which she currently travels. She will share the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of publishing her latest book, The Dragon’s Law.

Lila-Ann said she wrote her very first book, The Lonely Christmas Tree as she woke up one morning before she had her first cup of tea. The book went on to be an Amazon Best Seller.

She since has authored additional books which capture her passion for children, nature, and magic.The Forum in the United States is now in its third year, and members are very eager to make new writing friends across the water. Membership is open to all who are interested in exploring writing for personal benefit or publication, from poetry, fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, devotionals, to newspaper and magazine articles.

The diverse membership is supportive, enthusiastic, and welcoming to newcomers. Backgrounds vary as much as the geographic locations – educators, Ph.D. candidates, ministers, business owners, engineers, lawyers and published authors.