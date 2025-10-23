Worthing author Wendy Greene is holding a book signing, featuring her novel, children's adventure and poetry, alongside the last of her Streets of Worthing books.

Malcolm Carpenter Collected People was published through Verité in 2021. The novel is about a young social worker who has had to make a quick escape from London. She takes a job in a Sussex town, where she unites a strange little community that is held together by one man but kept apart by secrets.

Wendy said: “It’s full of intriguing back stories of all the residents. Originally, I was trying to write short stories, having completed a course through The London School of Journalism. Some of the stories have made their way into the novella."

Who’s Huckleberry Finn is a children’s adventure, also published in 2021. It is a story about a group of children who each have difficulty making friends but they are thrown together by chance, with a surprising result.

Author Wendy Greene holding up her new book What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing Villages Part Two, completing the trilogy with What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing, published last autumn, and What's in a Name? The Streets of Worthing Villages Part One

Wendy will also have Head in the Clouds, a book of her poetry, on sale at her book signing at Goring Road Carpets on Saturday, November 1, at 10am.

The could be the last opportunity to get hold of a copy of the What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing books, which Wendy is selling in aid of The Worthing Society.

Wendy is keen to talk to people about her writing and will sign any of the books on sale.

She said: "I will have my own books and also the last of the Street Books, which have almost sold out."

Wendy started out as a journalist in the 1960s and worked on both Family Circle magazine and Pins & Needles. More recently, she was features editor at Essentially Worthing and Caring4Sussex magazines.

She said: "I’ve always made up poems and stories as long as I can remember, often acting them out with my brother when we were small. I also persuaded my teachers to let members of the class perform short plays I’d written.”