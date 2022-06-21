Worthing children offer their Prankenstein film

Worthing Dome

Spokeswoman Nicolette Alate said: “Prankenstein is a shoe-string production from BBV, mostly made by a cast and and crew of 9-13 year olds, nearly all of whom will be at this screening.

“The production offers an hour of fun, including the film, bloopers, joke monster auditions, The Making Of Prankenstein, featuring special effects and performances of five original songs, which audiences can sing along to at the end.

“Prankenstein was written by a Year 6 student from Worthing, who was inspired by her school work on Mary Shelley’s book Frankenstein. It carries the same important messages that the original story does, but in a fun, light-hearted way.

“Prankenstein was an unfunded project, aimed at supporting children both with and without additional needs, to create and see what their combined abilities make possible. The musical score and music for all five songs was composed by a local 13-year-old who has autism. A couple of school groups will be attending and we hope many more will come and share this community success in the future.