Worthing meet-the-authors event

Writer and poet Wendy Greene is organising a book fair/meet the authors event at West Worthing Baptist Church in aid of Superstar Arts on October 14.

Wendy Greene (contributed pic)

“It will be from 10-2 and Superstar will also be selling some of their wonderful craft items,” Wendy said. “This charity is close to my heart as I worked at Northbrook College with the two ladies named Jo who started it.

“Back in June, Salvington Windmill held a book fair. It was a hot day and everyone enjoyed themselves, even those who didn’t make any sales. I decided they should all meet up again and took everyone’s cards.

“The next step was to find a venue and a cause. The answer came quickly.”

Wendy used to teach at Northbrook College alongside Jo Telling and Jo Sullivan who started Superstar Arts – a charity enabling young adults with learning difficulties to express themselves through music and art.

“The crafts they produce are truly amazing and currently sold at their shop in South Street, Tarring. Near neighbour West Worthing Baptist Church, where the group holds its workshops, willingly agreed to having a book fair, so all the authors were approached and all agreed to donate their table fee to the charity.

“The date chosen is Saturday, October 14 between 10am and 2pm when Superstar Arts will also have a stall selling some of their craft items. Refreshments will also be available.

"The books on sale cover several genres – poetry, mystery, local topics and children’s books to name just a few.”

After retiring from teaching, Wendy worked as features editor on a magazine. ‘I’ve always written in some form or another since I was about nine,” says Wendy.

"In recent years I’ve published two books of poems, a children’s adventure and a novel.