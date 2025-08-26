Worthing writer's Brighton terror!

The Naked Demon - A Naturist Horror Story to Scare Your Pants Off!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brand-new novel by Worthing author TREVOR GRAY has just been published. It is set almost entirely in the City of Brighton and Hove.

THE PLOT: Some very unpleasant people hate Liam and Faye’s naturist lifestyle. Evil psychos, who vehemently oppose public nudity, are out to punish and even destroy them. The young couple face terrifying psychic attacks, psychological fright and physical violence, all with macabre consequences. It was predicted in the tarot cards by their occult friend Jason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Escape seems impossible in Brighton. Danger lurks everywhere, at the health spa, nudist beaches, naked bike ride, town centre, naturist club, countryside and even at home.

Worthing author TREVOR GRAY

Readers will be petrified, as Faye’s phobias and panic attacks are cruelly exploited, bringing blood-curdling fear, outrage, shock and disgust. The devastating finale will linger in reader’s minds forever. Should you dare to bare, you could be next!

THE NAKED DEMON is the latest novel from WORTHING author TREVOR GRAY. Published on Amazon, the paperback and Kindle eBook are now on sale in the UK and many different countries. The paperback is also available in the UK from independent booksellers and from H&E Naturist Magazine.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: The Naked Demon follows Trevor Gray’s last popular novel, the inspiring naturist love story, A Whisper in the Silence (2021). His first book was the historical occult novel, From Manhood to Godhead - The Many Lives of Jean Vassar (2019). All his writing has been released under the True Will Publishing imprint and has received excellent reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professionally, Trevor initially worked as an actor, after training at London's Webber-Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art but went on to become a popular personality Disc Jockey in the 1970's for the Rank Organisation in Brighton. After running a Voice-Over agency in London's West End, he moved into Theatre Management, where he worked in Worthing for 28 years as Operations Manager for three theatres and a cinema. He has been happily married to former actress, Rosemary Faith since 1978, both sharing a love of travel and of all things esoteric.